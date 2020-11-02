Joe Moody powers through 220kg squats as All Blacks ramp up preparation for final Bledisloe Test

The All Blacks hit the gym this morning as they ramped up preparations for the fourth and final Bledisloe Cup Test.

Prop Joe Moody, who missed Saturday’s record 43-5 win in Sydney with a head knock, pulled off the most impressive feat on video.

The 120kg, 199cm loosehead powered through some 220kg squats, with fellow prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi there as the spotter.

Brad Weber also spent time under the squat bar, although in a completely different weight class.