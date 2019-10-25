TODAY |

Joe Moody hopes strong All Blacks performance can convince Kiwi kids to play rugby, not 'Playstation and soccer'

When Joe Moody takes the field tomorrow night for the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, England won't be the only opposition he hopes to beat.

He also wants to take down rugby's top competitors for the attention of Kiwi kids.

Moody has been named to start at prop and was asked in today's press conference about the next generation of players back home.

The front rower admitted rugby faces a tough battle.

"There's a heap less guys playing rugby now through the younger grades in New Zealand," Moody said.

"It's probably too much Playstation and soccer, to be fair!"

Moody hopes a strong outing from the All Blacks tomorrow night - as they attempt to become the first team to win a third-consecutive world title in Japan.

"If we can put on a good show out there tomorrow night and hopefully, through our game, and make it look somewhat attractive for the younger generation, it'd be great.

"I think it goes without saying that we all love playing rugby and love the sport itself so if we can get more of our younger people into it, that'd be a great thing."

New Zealand Rugby has unveiled new programmes this year - including allowing some unions to axe their junior representative teams as well as teaming up with other major codes to encourage trying a lot of sports.

The front rower said fewer kids in NZ are playing the sport he and other All Blacks love. Source: 1 NEWS
