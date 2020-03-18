Job losses imminent at New Zealand Rugby amid Covid-19 crisis

The Covid-19 crisis has led to a massive restructuring at New Zealand Rugby, with staff being advised that job losses are imminent.

Source: 1 NEWS

1 NEWS understands that executives have held meetings with staff today and more will follow tomorrow as the organisation attempts to cut costs in the wake of a predicted revenue hole of $120 million.

New Zealand Rugby would not make comment today but sources say the process could take weeks to work through before plans are finalised and decisions on redundancies are made.