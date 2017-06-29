 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


'The job is far from done' - All Blacks looking to Beauden Barrett's brilliance as they brace for Lions fightback

share

Source:

NZN

History may have been on Steve Hansen's mind as he settled on Beauden Barrett to remain the All Blacks playmaker for the second Test against the British and Irish Lions.

The All Blacks coach considered shifting Beauden Barrett to fullback in the wake of Ben Smith's head knock.
Source: 1 NEWS

With New Zealand leading the series 1-0, coach Hansen made two injury-enforced changes to his backline for the Test in Wellington on Saturday.

Game-breaker Waisake Naholo comes onto the right wing, with Israel Dagg moving to fullback to replace the concussed Ben Smith.

The other starting change is centre Anton Lienert-Brown's promotion from the bench in place of Ryan Crotty (hamstring).

Hurricanes bulldozer and former Warriors NRL back Ngani Laumape is set to make his All Blacks debut from the reserves, in the only change there.

Hansen said he considered fielding the backline that finished Saturday's 30-15 win at Eden Park, when Aaron Cruden was introduced from the bench and versatile Barrett shifted to fullback.

Dagg looks set to make theAll Blacks fullback position his own after Ben Smith was ruled out for the rest of the Lions tour.
Source: 1 NEWS

However, the selectors' faith in Barrett as the team's premier playmaker won out.

"At the end of the day, we wanted Beauden to steer the ship at 10. Then it became a no-brainer," Hansen said.

"It's all about who we wanted in the driver's seat at the beginning of the game and where we want to go later in the game."

Meanwhile, Hansen has no doubt Laumape can back up from his powerhouse display on Tuesday for the Hurricanes in their 31-31 draw with the midweek Lions.

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS

"He played very, very well. He didn't leave us with too many options after watching him play, did he?" Hansen said.

"He just continued the form that he had in Super Rugby into what was a level above that, playing against a good international side.''

Hansen said his side will need to brace for a Lions side desperate to keep the series alive.

"The job is far from done; it's going to require us to take our game to a higher level," he said.

"It's going to be very demanding, physically and mentally."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:12
1
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

01:11
2
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

00:56
3
Southern Steel captain Wendy Frew has a winner's medal to go with her wonderful children.

Netball star's kids steal the show at ANZ Premiership final with adorable centre court appearance

00:56
4
The Team NZ helmsman has raced in many different shaped and sized boats.

'He was told not to be too impetuous' - Team NZ reveal hidden secret about Peter Burling's poor starts at America's Cup

00:20
5
It is reported she tested positive for an appetite suppressant.

First woman to win Melbourne Cup hit with four week penalty after using banned substance

02:17
The regional intervention force is being withdrawn after 14 years.

Former rebel commander giving ex-criminals a second chance with jobs in Solomon Islands

Jimmy Lusibaea is now a member of parliament and a leading businessman.

01:11
The All Blacks coach criticised the media for blowing the feud between himself and the Lions' coach out of proportion.

Frustrated Steve Hansen hits back at media over 'ridiculing' of Warren Gatland through clown caricature: 'I'm not feeding that'

Hansen says he has "a lot of respect" for the Lions and the Gatland.

00:24
Police need your help tracking down the alleged offender.

Video: CCTV footage shows sawn-off shotgun wielding man attempting to rob Auckland bank

Police have released the footage hoping the public will recognise the white motorcycle the would-be thief fled on.

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

'He made it pretty simple' - All Blacks coach says in-form Ngani Laumape was hard to ignore for second Lions Test

The former Warriors player Laumape has been named on the bench for the All Blacks against the Lions in Wellington.

01:00
The former PM and UN development head dodged questions on what she thought the outcome this September would be.

Watch: 'Anything can happen in politics' - Helen Clark tight-lipped on NZ election but wary of global uncertainty

She referred to New Zealand's issues as "first world problems, but they're still problems for our people".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ