'This jersey does mean a lot' - Kieran Read signs off from All Blacks career

After 11 years, 127 Test matches and two Rugby World Cup victories, Kieran Read has donned the All Blacks jersey for the last time.

Leading the side to a 40-17 victory over Wales in the Rugby World Cup's third place playoff, the 34-year old now heads to continue his playing career in Japan, joining Toyota Verblitz from next season.

Speaking after the All Blacks' final match of the Rugby World Cup in Toyota, Read spoke about what his time representing his country has meant.

"This jersey, it does mean a lot," Read said.

"It's been part of my life for a long time. For me, it dictates that you try and leave it in a better place then when you found it.

"That was my aim [for] my entire career, so hopefully I've done that."

Read is joined by the likes of coach Steve Hansen as well as players Ryan Crotty, Ben Smith and Matt Todd in ending their All Blacks careers after this year.

After 127 Tests, Read has worn the black jersey for the last time, leading in a 40-17 win over Wales. Source: Spark Sport RWC
