Jerome Kaino out for six weeks with knee injury

Jerome Kaino is facing six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.

The All Black will still be available in time for the Lions tour but will miss a majority of the remaining Super Rugby season with the Blues.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Kaino will have surgery this week with Akira Ioane taking over the No. 8 jersey in his absence.

Coach Tana Umaga says that while Kaino's absence is a loss for the team, he is lucky to have another strong loose forward in Ioane readily available to fill in at the role.