Jerome Kaino out for six weeks with knee injury

Source:
Jerome Kaino is facing six weeks on the sidelines with a knee injury.
Source: 1 NEWS
The All Black will still be available in time for the Lions tour but will miss a majority of the remaining Super Rugby season with the Blues.
For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.
Source: 1 NEWS
Kaino will have surgery this week with Akira Ioane taking over the No. 8 jersey in his absence.
Coach Tana Umaga says that while Kaino's absence is a loss for the team, he is lucky to have another strong loose forward in Ioane readily available to fill in at the role.
More to come.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport