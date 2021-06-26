TODAY |

Jerome Kaino signs off career in style with Top 14 triumph

Source:  1 NEWS

Former All Blacks loose forward Jerome Kaino has signed off his career in style, winning the Top 14 title with Toulouse overnight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The loose forward has won the Top 14 in his final professional game. Source: SKY

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner came off the bench to guide his side to an 18-8 victory over La Rochelle at the Stade de France.

It was Kaino's second Top 14 title to go along with the European Champions Cup title Toulouse won last month.

It caps off a remarkable career for the 38-year-old, who debuted for Auckland 17 years ago in 2004.

He went on to play 137 games for the Blues as well as 83 Tests for the All Blacks, becoming a key cog in a dominant forward pack that helped lead the country to back-to-back World Cup triumphs in 2011 and 2015.

Jerome Kaino was all smiles as he capped his career off with yet another title. Source: Getty

"I've been quite lucky throughout my journey," Kaino said after Toulouse's victory.

"I've played with some incredible players, some of the best in their position, been given some awesome opportunities by some great coaches, some world-class coaches.

"For me doing this for this amount of time, it's been a pleasure and an honour, but I wouldn't have been able to do it without the support and help of my family and some special people along the way."

Rugby
Blues
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
Beauden Barrett seemingly still the All Blacks’ fitness king
2
Kiwi cricket fan amazed abuse complaint in NZ led to Southampton fans' removal
3
All Black Hoskins Sotutu's proud parents take day off to see training
4
Aussie captain Tim Paine apologises for terrible Black Caps prediction
5
Black Caps arrive home from England with WTC mace in hand
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

All Black Hoskins Sotutu's proud parents take day off to see training
00:28

Beauden Barrett seemingly still the All Blacks’ fitness king

All Black Braydon Ennor out of Tonga, Fiji Tests

All Blacks experience powhiri, 'ava ceremonies in South Auckland