Jerome Kaino not thinking about retirement as Blues set to kick off Super Rugby season

All Blacks and Blues veteran Jerome Kaino says he's not giving any thought towards retirement, ahead of the 2018 rugby season.

Kaino, 34, is now the oldest head in the Blues' squad, and could find himself with the same tag in the All Blacks camp.

However, the bruising flanker says that he intends to play on for as long as he can.

"I'm focusing on hopefully performing well with the Blues," he said.

"Along the way hopefully some things will fall into place."