Jerome Kaino negotiating to join French club Toulon in 2018 - report

Veteran All Black Jerome Kaino is reportedly in negotiations to join French club Toulon next year.

It's claimed the 81-Test loosie will move after the next Super Rugby season and link up with Malakai Fekitoa and Ma'a Nonu.
Source: 1 NEWS

French publication Midi Olympique reports Kaino was in discussions with the club, which already has former All Blacks teammates Malakai Fekitoa, Luke McAlister and Ma'a Nonu on its books, while on this year's end-of-year tour of the northern hemisphere.

The 34-year-old's current contract with New Zealand Rugby finishes at the end of the 2018 season.

Kaino struggled for regular game time in the No.6 black jersey this season, with young talent such as Vaea Fifita and Liam Squire also vying for blindside flanker.

The two-time World Cup winner also had to leave the All Blacks camp earlier this year during the Rugby Championship to deal with personal matters.

Kaino says he still has a lot to wrok through away from rugby.
Source: 1 NEWS

Kaino also had his northern tour cut short due to a posterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in the Barbarians match.

According to Midi Olympique, Kaino would replace Springbok Duane Vermeulen, whose contract expires next June.

