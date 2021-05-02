Jerome Kaino looking to cap off magical career with European title

Former All Black Jerome Kaino has a chance to end his decorated rugby career with a European title.

Jerome Kaino has helped Toulouse make it to the final of the Champions Cup. Source: Photosport

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner has reached the final of the Champions Cup with Toulouse, who've beaten fellow French side Bordeaux-Begles 21-9 in the first of the semi-finals.

Kaino, 38, will retire at the end of the season.

Former Blues team-mates Charlie Faumuina and Pita Ahki also started the semi-final for Toulouse, who have won a record-equalling four Champions Cup titles, with the last coming in 2010.