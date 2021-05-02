Jerome Kaino looking to cap off magical career with European title

Former All Black Jerome Kaino has a chance to end his decorated rugby career with a European title.
Jerome Kaino has helped Toulouse make it to the final of the Champions Cup. Source: Photosport
The two-time Rugby World Cup winner has reached the final of the Champions Cup with Toulouse, who've beaten fellow French side Bordeaux-Begles 21-9 in the first of the semi-finals.
Kaino, 38, will retire at the end of the season.
Former Blues team-mates Charlie Faumuina and Pita Ahki also started the semi-final for Toulouse, who have won a record-equalling four Champions Cup titles, with the last coming in 2010.
The French Top 14 leaders will play either La Rochelle or Leinster in the final at Twickenham in London later this month.