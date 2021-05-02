TODAY |

Jerome Kaino looking to cap off magical career with European title

Source: 

Former All Black Jerome Kaino has a chance to end his decorated rugby career with a European title.

Jerome Kaino has helped Toulouse make it to the final of the Champions Cup. Source: Photosport

The two-time Rugby World Cup winner has reached the final of the Champions Cup with Toulouse, who've beaten fellow French side Bordeaux-Begles 21-9 in the first of the semi-finals.

Kaino, 38, will retire at the end of the season.

Former Blues team-mates Charlie Faumuina and Pita Ahki also started the semi-final for Toulouse, who have won a record-equalling four Champions Cup titles, with the last coming in 2010.

The French Top 14 leaders will play either La Rochelle or Leinster in the final at Twickenham in London later this month.

www.rnz.co.nz

Rugby
Blues
All Blacks
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Joseph Parker defeats Derek Chisora by split decision
2
Joseph Parker's career alive after victory over Derek Chisora, but killer instinct still lacking
3
Young Warriors star Reece Walsh keeping grounded despite whirlwind rise
4
Dixon, McLaughlin complete Kiwi one-two at IndyCar Texas
5
NRL legend Brett Morris suffers potentially career-ending knee injury
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Crusaders sign controversial Pumas powerhouse Pablo Matera for 2022 season

After two seasons in Japan, Brodie Retallick returning to NZ feeling revitalised

Players fizzing ahead of historic women's Super Rugby game - 'A great step forward'

Former All Black Nehe Milner-Skudder to make Highlanders debut as injury cover call-up