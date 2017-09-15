Jerome Kaino lays on beautiful pass as Auckland score set-piece stunner against Southland

Source:
Auckland outclassed Southland 27-17 in tough and wet conditions at Rugby Park Stadium in Invercargill tonight.
Southland were first to score in the opening four minutes with their hooker Brayden Mitchell crashing over the try-line from short range.
Jerome Kaino snuck over to score in the 29th minute and had a hand in his team's second try, putting Blake Gibson into space with a well-timed pass with Vince Aso scoring Auckland's second five-pointer.
Auckland led the home side 15-14 at the break.
Greg Pleasants-Tate and Taleni Seu put the game out of reach for Southland as they both crossed the try-line in the second spell for Auckland.
It is struggling Auckland's second win of the season in the Mitre 10 Cup, their only previous success coming in round two against Northland.
