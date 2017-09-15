Jerome Kaino lays on beautiful pass as Auckland score set-piece stunner against Southland

Auckland outclassed Southland 27-17 in tough and wet conditions at Rugby Park Stadium in Invercargill tonight.

Southland were first to score in the opening four minutes with their hooker Brayden Mitchell crashing over the try-line from short range.

Jerome Kaino snuck over to score in the 29th minute and had a hand in his team's second try, putting Blake Gibson into space with a well-timed pass with Vince Aso scoring Auckland's second five-pointer.

Auckland led the home side 15-14 at the break.

Greg Pleasants-Tate and Taleni Seu put the game out of reach for Southland as they both crossed the try-line in the second spell for Auckland.