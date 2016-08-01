Jason Holland takes charge of Hurricanes, Cory Jane named as defence coach

TODAY |

The Hurricanes have wasted no time in securing their new head coach, promoting Jason Holland from assistant after the departure of John Plumtree.

Plumtree was earlier today announced as a new assistant coach for incoming All Blacks boss Ian Foster, meaning the Hurricanes have been forced into appointing their third coach in as many seasons.

Holland, 47, takes over from Plumtree, having been involved with the Hurricanes since 2016, helping the side reach the Super Rugby play-offs every year since.

In a statement released by the Hurricanes, Holland spoke of his delight at his promotion, before wishing Plumtree all the best with the All Blacks.

"I'm delighted to be offered the opportunity with a team I am really passionate about," Holland said.

"We are obviously thrilled for Plum [Plumtree] who has deservedly been afforded an opportunity with the All Blacks and we have been working hard over the last few weeks to make the transition seamless for the squad who are thrilled for him, as well."

Holland will be joined by club legend Cory Jane, who takes up the role of defence coach on an initial two-year deal.

"CJ had a superb career as a player and we have seen him develop over the last few years as a coach. He did a great job as assistant coach with Wellington and we are excited about what he will bring to the group," Holland continued.

