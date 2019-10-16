Japan's Word Cup success draws standing-room-only media attention, massive ratings at home

Towards the end of a tournament such as the Rugby World Cup, well-attended press conferences are to be expected.

But to have media queueing for a seat an hour before a media conference prior to a quarter-final shows just how groundbreaking Japan’s historic qualification into the knock-out stages is at this Rugby World Cup.

The Brave Blossoms didn’t seem quite prepared for the fanfare, forgetting to supply a translator for the foreign media, which left many of those in attendance in the dark.

Media queued for an hour to get a seat at a media conference Source: 1 NEWS

It didn’t put off dozens of media from around the world - many left standing at the team’s hotel to hear from the players.

Japan vs Scotland game most watched sporting event

The team’s final pool match against Scotland on Sunday was the most watched sporting event of the year in Japan, Reuters has reported.

Figures released by a ratings tracker in Japan showed that over half of the Japanese population watched the game on Sunday night.

In a country where rugby is a minority sport, the national team’s unbeaten run through the pool during the first World Cup in Asia will be welcomed by World Rugby as it has been by local media.

Brave Blossoms endearing to media

Yusuke Kizu, Yoshitaka Tokunga and Rikiya Matsuda were there to please at yesterday’s press conference, making reporters laugh by re-enacting a moment between the team and their captain on Sunday night.

The lack of a translator didn't put off dozens of media from around the world off attending the media conference. Source: 1 NEWS

Michael Leitch led his team into the changing rooms before the battle with Scotland with their hands on each other’s shoulders.

But fun aside, the team is dead serious about defeating the next opponent.

This weekend’s match with South Africa is a big moment for the team who are hoping to carry on their outstanding World Cup run.