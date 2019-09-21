TODAY |

Japan's RWC opening in pictures: A colourful display of talent

Japan's ancient culture was showcased last night in the opening of the Rugby World Cup.

Dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the Rugby World Cup. Source: Associated Press

Tokyo welcomed the rugby world to Asia in a colourful display of talent. 

 View the cemermony in a snapshot of pictures covering the event. 

Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup. Source: Associated Press
Dancers perform during the Opening Ceremony ahead of the opening match of the Rugby World Cup. Source: Associated Press
A performer takes part in the opening ceremony for the Rugby World Cup. Source: Associated Press
Kabuki performers take part in the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup. Source: Associated Press
Dancers perform in the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup. Source: Associated Press
Dancers perform during the opening ceremony for the Rugby World Cup at Tokyo Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Source: Associated Press
Performers take part in the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup. Source: Associated Press


Kabuki performers take part in the opening ceremony of the Rugby World Cup ahead of the Pool A game at Tokyo Stadium between Russia and Japan. Source: Associated Press
