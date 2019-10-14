TODAY |

Japan's Jamie Joseph says team’s thoughts are with those affected by Typhoon Hagibis - 'A lot are suffering'

Before Jamie Joseph would answer any of the burning questions media had about his team's Rugby World Cup win over Scotland overnight, the Japan coach wanted to remind everyone Typhoon Hagibis didn't just threaten their game.

After sitting down for his post-match press conference, the ex-pat Kiwi asked to speak before the first question and used it as a chance to say that, despite the joyous occasion of qualifying for the quarter-finals for the first time, his team's thoughts were with those less fortunate.

"I think it's important to acknowledge what went on last night with regards to the typhoon," Joseph said.

"Obviously, there was a lot of publicity around the rugby side of things but when we woke up this morning, 19 people were killed in the typhoon, there's a further 12 people still missing."

Those figures have since gone up to at least 33 dead and 19 people missing this morning, but Joseph said last night everyone affected by the storm were in their thoughts.

"We talked about that as a team - sometimes those sorts of things can be overwhelming but I think that came out in the match today, particularly in times when it was really, really tough.

"So whilst we're celebrating our victory, there are a lot who are suffering."

Typhoon Hagibis forced World Rugby officials to cancel three matches at the tournament - England v France, Italy v New Zealand and Canada v Namibia.

