Japanese steel added to Highlanders forward pack with addition of Kazuki Himeno

The Highlanders are set to get some Japanese beef added to their forward pack next season with Kazuki Himeno joining the side for 2021.

Kazuki Himeno. Source: Photosport

The 108 kilogram Number 8 was a star player for Japan in their quarter-final run at last year's Rugby World Cup.

The move was announced by his Japanese club, Toyota Verblitz, who former All Blacks coach Steven Hansen is involved with as an advisor.

The 26-year-old, has previous Super Rugby experience with the now-defunct Tokyo-based Sunwolves.