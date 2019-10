While the Rugby World Cup has had many star turns on the field, off it there's one man who's proving a sensation in his own right.

Hiroshi Moriyama - nickname Bak San - is a Japanese rugby superfan, so much so he's gone to extraordinary lengths to support every team.

Bak San's so loved by the tournament that a video celebrating him was made.

He will attend 27 World Cup games and plans to have the jerseys of all 20 teams painted on his torso.