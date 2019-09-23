Japanese fans queue for hours to meet their All Black heroes

Fans boarded trains from as early as 5am to travel to Tokyo to line up and get a free ticket to meet their favourite rugby team at a special fan event yesterday.

Over 200 mostly local fans queued outside the Mori Art Museum Minato City in Tokyo to receive one of the 100 free tickets to meet their rugby heroes.

From 8am, those lucky enough to get a ticket waited in the humid Tokyo weather for Jordie Barrett, Jack Goodhue, Joe Moody, George Bridge and Shannon Frizell to arrive.

The six players were greeted with shouting and cheers as they were escorted to the stage, where they held a brief Q+A session.

Fresh from their victory over South Africa, the players posed with excited fans for photos and signed shirts.

The event was run by Tourism New Zealand to promote New Zealand’s culture as part of the New Zealand Says 39 Festival.