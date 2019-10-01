Japanese All Blacks fans get Kiwi culture masterclass as Six60, kapa haka group take stage together

Japanese All Blacks fans have been treated to a performance by Kiwi band Six60 and a traditional kapa haka group at a convention centre in Beppu, Japan today.

The fan event was also attended by a number of All Blacks stars, who were off duty as the rest of the team prepare for their showdown against Canada.

The All Blacks in attendance took time out to coach local youths with some world class rugby skills.

Judging by the crowd reaction, many decked out in All Blacks gear, the New Zealand team will have lots of local support when they take on Canada at Oita Stadium tomorrow night.