Japan within touching distance of World Cup quarterfinals after victory over Samoa in Toyota

Japan are a step closer to Rugby World Cup history after overcoming a fierce Samoa challenge 38-19 and claiming a bonus point four minutes into additional time in a nerve-shredder for a third straight win in Pool A.

The hosts now have Scotland between them and a first place in the quarterfinals for an Asian team. That would set off a party of epic proportions in Japan.

Japan scored tries in Toyota through centre Timothy Lafaele, No. 8 Kazuki Himeno and by replacement Kenki Fukuoka, the star in the stunning win over Ireland. His try sealed victory.

But star winger Kotaro Matsushima's bonus-point score in the last play of the game could be the most crucial in the final reckoning.

Samoa tested Japan's nerve and commitment at every stage and Japan met the challenge at a raucous City of Toyota Stadium with an immense effort.

Japan made Samoa pay for a yellow card to flanker TJ Ioane when Lafaele scored near the left corner in the first half. Himeno grounded in a Japanese rolling maul early in the second.

Samoa set up a thrilling finish when center Henry Taefu spun out of a tackle and went over after a period of Samoan pressure. He converted for 26-19 with seven minutes to go.