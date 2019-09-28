Japan stun Ireland in Rugby World Cup thriller

Japan have once again lived up to their Rugby World Cup giant-killer tag, defeating Ireland 19-12 in Shizuoka.

Four years on from the Cherry Blossoms' historic victory over South Africa in Brighton, Japan again proved they belong at rugby's top table, this time against world number two Ireland.

Ireland would strike first, with first-five Jack Carty setting up Garry Ringrose and playing part in fullback Rob Kearney's tries in the opening half.

Japan would stay in the contest though, the boot of Yu Tamura seeing the hosts trailing 12-9 at the break.

The second half though would turn the rugby world on its head, as Japan substitute Kenki Fukuoka went over in the corner to put the Cherry Blossoms in front for the very first time in the match.

Another penalty to Tamura gave Japan a seven-point lead inside the final 10 minutes, meaning Ireland would need a converted try to even draw level with their hosts.

Japan's defence would hold firm for the second half, denying Ireland any chance of salvaging victory to take a famous win.

The win means Japan hold top spot in Pool A, potentially seeing Ireland in the running to face the All Blacks, the likely side to win Pool B.