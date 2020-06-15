Japan star gives up rugby, Olympics to become a doctor

Japan speedster Kenki Fukuoka reportedly will forego the chance to compete in rugby sevens at the postponed Tokyo Olympics in order to pursue a medical career.

Kenki Fukuoka scores a try Source: Photosport

The Japan Rugby Union announced Saturday that the 27-year-old Fukuoka had left the national sevens squad. The Panasonic Wild Knights star will hold a news conference, at which he is expected to confirm he'll follow a family tradition.

Fukuoka’s father is a dentist and his grandfather was a doctor.

The Kyodo news agency reported that the 12-month delay of the Tokyo Olympics because of the coronavirus pandemic made it too difficult for Fukuoka to combine medical studies with a professional rugby career.

Fukuoka retired from international 15-a-side rugby after last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, finishing his career with 25 tries in 37 Tests.

Known as Ferrari for his blistering pace, Fukuoka had initially indicated he would retire from all forms of rugby after the Tokyo Olympics.

He was a member of the Japan team which finished fourth in the inaugural Olympics sevens tournament at Rio de Janiero in 2016.