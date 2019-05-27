TODAY |

Japan rugby international Amanaki Mafi escapes assault conviction after attack on Rebels teammate

John McKenzie, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Former Melbourne Rebels rugby player and Japan international Amanaki Mafi has been discharged without conviction following an alleged assault on former teammate Lopeti Timani.

Amanaki Mafi. Source: Photosport

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to the alleged assault of his teammate on July 15 2018, following their side's 43-27 loss to the Highlanders in Dunedin the previous night.

The defendant, who chose not to appear in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon, was represented by Defence Counsel Anne Stevens QC.

Judge John Macdonald, who read a letter of apology from the defendant, acknowledged Mafi had no record of previous offending, said the attack was out of the defendant’s character and that he was remorseful about what had happened.

He ordered Mafi to pay $50,000 to the victim to cover medical and legal costs.

Judge Macdonald acknowledged that a conviction would likely terminate Mafi’s playing career.

Timani and Mafi had been drinking at a house in South Dunedin when things turned sour, with Mafi allegedly attacking his Melbourne teammate, leaving him with two black eyes.

Judge Macdonald said Timani had “suffered physically and emotionally in a very extensive way”, and that the injuries had taken six months to heal.

Timani also feared concussion symptoms from the attack would have an impact on his rugby career.

Mafi played in this year’s Rugby World Cup for Japan.
 

Rugby
Dunedin and Otago
Crime and Justice
John McKenzie
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
2
Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua makes three changes for next month's Nations Cup in the UK
3
Silver Ferns veteran Maria Folau announces retirement from all netball
4
Japan rugby international Amanaki Mafi escapes assault conviction after attack on Rebels teammate
5
Promising Kiwi tennis player Carolina Lewis dies unexpectedly in US, aged 23
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Man accused of murdering pregnant woman in her Christchurch home in 1995 pleads not guilty
01:42

Formula 1 heiress' $100m jewel collection reported stolen in home invasion heist

'Young people' charged with murder, party to murder after death of 90-year-old Levin woman
01:35

Watch: Wild road rage attack sees man hitting helmet-wearing motorcyclist, getting Tasered by cops