Japan rugby international Amanaki Mafi escapes assault conviction after attack on Rebels teammate

Former Melbourne Rebels rugby player and Japan international Amanaki Mafi has been discharged without conviction following an alleged assault on former teammate Lopeti Timani.

Amanaki Mafi. Source: Photosport

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty to the alleged assault of his teammate on July 15 2018, following their side's 43-27 loss to the Highlanders in Dunedin the previous night.



The defendant, who chose not to appear in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon, was represented by Defence Counsel Anne Stevens QC.

Judge John Macdonald, who read a letter of apology from the defendant, acknowledged Mafi had no record of previous offending, said the attack was out of the defendant’s character and that he was remorseful about what had happened.

He ordered Mafi to pay $50,000 to the victim to cover medical and legal costs.

Judge Macdonald acknowledged that a conviction would likely terminate Mafi’s playing career.

Timani and Mafi had been drinking at a house in South Dunedin when things turned sour, with Mafi allegedly attacking his Melbourne teammate, leaving him with two black eyes.

Judge Macdonald said Timani had “suffered physically and emotionally in a very extensive way”, and that the injuries had taken six months to heal.

Timani also feared concussion symptoms from the attack would have an impact on his rugby career.