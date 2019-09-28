Japan reach highest ever world ranking after Ireland win, All Blacks still top

Japan's World Cup victory over Ireland hasn't gone unnoticed, with the Brave Blossoms ascending to an all-time high World Rugby ranking of eighth place, ahead of the likes of Scotland and Argentina.

The Rugby World Cup hosts' 19-12 win over Ireland on Saturday night has had a double impact on the current rankings, with Ireland slipping from second down to fourth, overtaken by Wales (second) and England (third).

The All Blacks still hold top spot in the current rankings, two points ahead of Wales, while South Africa and Australia are fifth and sixth respectively.

World Rugby rankings: