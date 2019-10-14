Japan not satisfied with simply making quarter-finals - 'We're coming out to win'

The Brave Blossoms have been vocal throughout the Rugby World Cup about their goal of making the quarter-finals for the first time but now they've ticked that off, captain Michael Leitch says the team are hungry for more.

Japan made the knockout stages of the tournament after finishing Pool A undefeated, taking wins against Samoa and Russia, an upset over Ireland and last night's emphatic victory over Scotland.

It means they finished top of their pool and in doing so booked a do-or-die clash with South Africa.

Leitch says they're up for the challenge.

"Now we're shifting the goalposts," Leitch said.

"We'll start next week and we'll go from there - the key to our victory is our preparation.

"We're not coming out next week to have a good game and lose.

"We're coming out to win."

Japan turned heads at the last World Cup in 2015 when they stunned the Springboks with the Brighton Miracle - a 34-32 win over the two-time world champions.