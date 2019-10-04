Japan looking at RWC clash with Samoa as stepping stone to historic quarter-final berth

In a world where coaches and players often shy away from looking beyond the next match, Japan's Jamie Joseph wasn’t afraid to make a rare admission.

The Brave Blossoms face Manu Samoa late tomorrow night in a game that could make or break his side's charge for a historic quarter-finals berth.

"Our goals are further on than just Samoa,” Joseph said.

“So it's important we keep our team intact and create hunger and competition for positions."

Japan are the only undefeated side in Pool A after their upset win over Ireland last week while Samoa enter tomorrow night’s match with a record of one win and one loss - although that loss was disappointing 35-0 defeat at the hands of Scotland just three days ago.

Regardless, Joseph knows the past could haunt either side in Toyota tomorrow.

"History hasn't been kind to the Japanese sides in the past.

“The goal is to make the top eight and this is one step along the way… Samoa are going to come out firing because they're playing for their tournament and we know that and understand that."

However, Japan knows one area they could exploit if recent history is anything to work off.

"Sometimes discipline's their problem."

Samoa are the most carded side of the competition so far with three yellows and a red from their opening two games, which is putting the pressure on defence coach and former All Blacks analyst Alistair Rogers to get them on the right side of the law for the rest of the tournament.

“We just take the learnings. We’re in the present and we’re looking forward to a great opportunity,” Rogers said.

Elsewhere in the group, Ireland have gone top of the pool after a lacklustre performance against Russia still saw them run out 35-0 winners.