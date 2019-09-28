Japan erupts with joy after Rugby World Cup upset against Ireland

The Miracle of Brighton has a sequel. Japan shook up the Rugby World Cup with another seismic result in beating Ireland 19-12.

Finding Ireland vulnerable on the edges, and employing suffocating line speed that checked the Irish attack, Japan pulled off an even bigger surprise than their famed upset of South Africa in the 2015 World Cup in Brighton, England.

Ireland, unlike the Springboks four years ago, weren't taking the Japanese lightly. They knew exactly what was coming, and a team that was ranked No. 1 just a week ago was still overcome.

The Irish led 12-3 after scoring two tries in the first quarter and looked to be rolling.

But Japan, emboldened by its raucous home fans, found the Irish weak on the wings and began to pin them back in their own half, earning pressure penalties that flyhalf Yu Tamura slotted.

Japan trailed only 12-9 at halftime, which came as a relief to Ireland.

If Ireland expected to turn things around, there was no respite. When star winger Kenki Fukuoka, a late addition to the reserves after recovering from a calf muscle injury, crossed in the 59th minute, the try and Japan's first lead in the match was richly deserved.

