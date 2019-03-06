TODAY |

Japan-bound Kieran Read admits daughter wanted him to play in France - 'She's a bit of a fashionista'

All Blacks skipper Kieran Read has revealed his family played a big factor in choosing to play in Japan rather than Europe after this year’s Rugby World Cup.

The 33-year-old announced yesterday that he will be plying his trade for Japanese club Toyota at the end of the year.

"They [family] were a massive factor, even my girls [daughters] who are six and eight at the moment," said Read.

"Taking them out of school if we are heading away is quite a big thing. They had their sights on certain destinations.

"My eldest is a bit of a fashionista so she had her eyes on France but they are pretty excited about the opportunity to go to Japan and experience something absolutely different for themselves."

The New Zealand number eight will be joined by Springboks star fullback Willie le Roux who has also signed with Japanese club Toyota after the Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Read has played 118 Tests for the All Blacks, making his debut against Scotland in Edinburgh in November 2008.

The New Zealand captain will join Japanese club Toyota after the tournament.
