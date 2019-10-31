TODAY |

Jamie Joseph, Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland all up for Coach of the Year award, along with RWC finalists

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup

Three Kiwi rugby coaches have made the shortlist for Coach of the Year at this year's World Rugby Awards but they face stiff competition with Rugby World Cup finalists Eddie Jones and Rassie Erasmus also in the running.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, along with Japan's Jamie Joseph and Wales' Warren Gatland were all confirmed as nominees for the award last night, joined by England's Jones and South Africa's Erasmus.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hansen will coach his final Test against Wales tomorrow night. Source: 1 NEWS

It means departing Ireland coach Joe Schmidt won't have a chance to defend the crown he earned in 2018 after his side bowed out of the World Cup in the quarter-finals and finished third in this year's Six Nations.

The shortlist was selected by a panel comprising former international players Maggie Alphonsi, Brian O’Driscoll and Agustín Pichot, alongside former coaches Nick Mallett and Sir Clive Woodward.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Forwards coach Robin McBryde paid tribute to the Kiwi coach ahead of his final Test. Source: 1 NEWS

Hansen has won the award four times since taking over the All Blacks while Jones picked up his first in 2017. The other three nominees are yet to have won Coach of the Year.

Coincidentally, the teams belong to all five coaches have also been confirmed as the nominees for Team of the Year with four of them making the semi-finals and the Brave Blossoms capturing the attention and hearts of their nation after making their first quarter-final, doing so on home soil.

The winners will be announced at the World Rugby Awards at The Prince Park Tower in Tokyo, Japan, on 3 November.

Your playlist will load after this ad

South Africa ended Japan's dream run with a 26-3 quarter-final victory. Source: Spark Sport RWC
More From
Rugby
All Blacks
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Watch: Steve Hansen chokes up while revealing who he made personal call to shortly after All Blacks' loss
2
Dane Coles fights back tears, thanks family for support during RWC
3
The Front Row: All Blacks’ grieving process and a RWC 'war of attrition' final
4
Coles family supporting son Dane no matter what after difficult 12 months
5
'That's not what you said in the lift' - Sam Cane stitches up SBW at press conference
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:00

'I've got plenty of time' – Steve Hansen not concentrating on All Blacks departure
00:45

Richie Mo'unga hails departing Kieran Read: 'He's one of the greats'
01:04

'Awesome coach, awesome man' – Aaron Smith's tribute to coach Steve Hansen
00:52

'We owe them a good send-off' – All Blacks targeting farewell victory for leaving legends