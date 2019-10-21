Jamie Joseph, Dave Rennie among contenders to take Wallabies coaching job

With Michael Cheika's Wallabies tenure now over, Australian outlet AAP have drawn up their shortlist of potential coaches to take the helm.

Kiwi fans will notice one familiar face, with former Chiefs, Manawatū and Baby Blacks coach Davie Rennie considered to be a favourite.

Japan's Kiwi coach Jamie Joseph is another to possibly find himself in contention, his future with the Brave Blossoms far from set in stone.

Contenders

Dave Rennie (Glasgow Warriors)

The short-priced favourite. Calm, intelligent, successful at Super Rugby level and shares a close association with Scott Johnson.

The seasoned Kiwi coach has committed to seeing out his Glasgow Warriors contract, which finishes in June, 2020, meaning he wouldn't have long to get his first Wallabies team up to speed.

Eddie Jones (England)

Is said to have support on the Rugby Australia board to return to the job he held from 2001-05.

Is contracted with England for another two years but there's no guarantee he'd see that through given the fickle nature of the post.

Jones has intimated he'd consider returning to Australia or even coaching a tier two team but in April opined there should be "generational change" the next time a Wallabies coach is appointed.



Jamie Joseph (Japan)

Boasts the fastest rising stock in the coaching game such has been his impact with Japan at the Rugby World Cup.

Speculated as an All Blacks coaching prospect although the tough Kiwi has also made noises about staying on with the Brave Blossoms.



Dan McKellar (Brumbies)

In charge of Australia's premier Super Rugby team. Had them humming for large parts of 2019 but may need another good year before he enters the international stage.

