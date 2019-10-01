TODAY |

Jamie Joseph close to agreeing Japan extension, effectively out of All Blacks running - report

1 NEWS
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup

Jamie Joseph appears to already be out of contention to replace Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach, with Japanese media reporting that the Kiwi will re-sign to continue with the Brave Blossoms.

Following Japan's impressive start to this year's World Cup, Joseph's status as a contender for the All Blacks' top job has only intensified, one of few coaches to have achieved success at both Test and Super Rugby level - winning the Highlanders' first and so far only title back in 2015.

As current All Blacks coach Steve Hansen prepares to vacate his long held position at the end of this year's tournament, Joseph's name has been thrown around alongside the likes of Crusaders boss Scott Robertson and assistant coach Ian Foster as a contender for the top job.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Brave Blossoms have never made the quarter-finals at a World Cup. Source: 1 NEWS

Hansen himself even stated that Joseph would be a good choice to fill his shoes from next year.

However, a report from Japanese sport outlet Nikkan Sports has revealed that Joseph and the Japanese Rugby Football Union are close to agreeing an extension to the Kiwi's current deal, potentially seeing him stay with the Brave Blossoms through until 2021.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Cherry Blossoms took another famous World Cup victory, defeating Ireland in Shizuoka. Source: Spark Sport RWC

The report also states that negotiations between Joseph and the JRFU began before this year's Rugby World Cup began.

Joseph wouldn't be the first coach to take charge of a Tier One side after World Cup success with Japan, with England coach Eddie Jones having ascended to that role after the 2015 tournament.

Japan coach Jamie Joseph Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
Rugby World Cup
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Manu Samoa winger shown red card after two illegal try savers against Scotland
2
Watch as All Blacks prop Angus Ta’avao answers reporter’s errant phone during media conference
3
Wales' captain gives brilliant response after kissing teammate in victory celebration over Australia
4
All Blacks star Ardie Savea speaks about being away from family - 'I've cried because I miss my girls'
5
Baffled Wallabies coach Michael Cheika says rugby bosses are 'spooking' referees - 'I'm embarrassed'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:05

'Don't want our sport to be soft' - Wallabies star Kerevi serious about rugby league switch comment

00:27

Manu Samoa winger shown red card after two illegal try savers against Scotland
00:42

'I really enjoyed George Gregan' - former Wallabies captain Brad Weber's idol
00:24

As it happened: Scotland out play Samoa to raise the heat in Pool A