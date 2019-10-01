Jamie Joseph close to agreeing Japan extension, effectively out of All Blacks running - report

Jamie Joseph appears to already be out of contention to replace Steve Hansen as All Blacks coach, with Japanese media reporting that the Kiwi will re-sign to continue with the Brave Blossoms.

Following Japan's impressive start to this year's World Cup, Joseph's status as a contender for the All Blacks' top job has only intensified, one of few coaches to have achieved success at both Test and Super Rugby level - winning the Highlanders' first and so far only title back in 2015.

As current All Blacks coach Steve Hansen prepares to vacate his long held position at the end of this year's tournament, Joseph's name has been thrown around alongside the likes of Crusaders boss Scott Robertson and assistant coach Ian Foster as a contender for the top job.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hansen himself even stated that Joseph would be a good choice to fill his shoes from next year.

However, a report from Japanese sport outlet Nikkan Sports has revealed that Joseph and the Japanese Rugby Football Union are close to agreeing an extension to the Kiwi's current deal, potentially seeing him stay with the Brave Blossoms through until 2021.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The report also states that negotiations between Joseph and the JRFU began before this year's Rugby World Cup began.