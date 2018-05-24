 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

James Slipper admits he's 'not all fixed' ahead of rugby return after ban for positive cocaine test

AAP
Topics
Rugby

Remorseful Wallabies prop James Slipper says he's sorry and embarrassed after serving a two-month drug ban and while he's not fully fixed, he's happier than in a long time.

The 86-Test prop returns to rugby on Friday for an Australian Super Selection team trial against the Wallabies in Sydney.

Slipper received the ban and a $27,500 fine on May 24 after violations of the Rugby Australia Illicit Drugs Policy, twice testing positive to cocaine.

The 29 -year-old Queensland Red has had to deal with personal issues including his mother being diagnosed with a terminal condition.

"I've let a lot of people down and I couldn't be more sorry for that and more embarrassed for what I've done," Slipper said on Wednesday.

"I've obviously gone through a bit of a rough patch and made some poor decisions and I probably wasn't coping with certain aspects of my life that I was going through at the time.

"I've had to address quite a few things, its probably something that is going to have to stay with me for a while, continually trying to work on myself to become a better person and a positive outcome.

"But at the time I didn't see a healthy ending there for a bit.

"I'm not all fixed, as they say, but I'm working hard and seeing the professionals and going well.

"I'm as happy as I've been in a long time so that's probably the most important thing."

Asked if the suspension had been a wakeup call Slipper said "It brought it to a head, it forced me to step away from the game and deservedly so.

"It forced me to have a real good look at myself and seek professional help

He was shocked but grateful for the chance to play on Friday.

'With how tough things were its been good to get around the players again," Slipper said.

"I'm a rugby player and thats what I enjoy doing but just to be welcomed back here and help the Wallabies prepare for a Bledisloe game is pretty humbling to me."

The Reds skipper has been banned for two months by Rugby Australia for the failed test. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Aussie golfer Jarrod Lyle stops treatment in ongoing battle with cancer - 'His body cannot take anymore'
2

'He needs to go' - Joseph Parker should split with Kevin Barry, says Samoan Prime Minister
3

Steve Hansen praises 'unique' Scott Robertson ahead of Super Rugby final
4

Hansen warns Crusaders fans Super Rugby title not won yet, citing ABs horror 2007 RWC France loss
5

Watch: Tactix show All Blacks how its done as teams conduct weights sessions in shared gym
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
01:42
Steve Hansen

Hansen warns Crusaders fans Super Rugby title not won yet, citing ABs horror 2007 RWC France loss
Matt Todd of the Crusaders and Codie Taylor of the Crusaders charge forward. Crusaders v Hurricanes, Super Rugby semi-final, AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. 28 July 2018. Copyright Image: www.photosport.nz

Crusaders continue to reap benefits of wooden spoon in inaugural season
Dane Coles grimaces after suffering a knee injury in the All Blacks' 38-18 win over France.

Dane Coles included in All Blacks training squad despite not playing for nine months
Lions' head coach Swys de Bruin oversees warm up ahead of the Highlanders v Lions, Super Rugby Week 13, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Lions coach says Crusaders 'get away with things' as he asks for 'fair deal' in Super Rugby final

Steve Hansen praises 'unique' Scott Robertson ahead of Super Rugby final

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
All Blacks

Steve Hansen has acknowledged Scott Robertson ahead of this weekend's Super Rugby final, saying the Crusaders coach brings something different to the role.

The All Blacks coach praised Robertson's approach ahead of this weekend's contest against the Lions where Robertson will aim to earn his second title in two years leading the club.

"He's his own man, Razor - he's different," Hansen said.

"Last week, he was wandering around the stadium waving to everybody and not many people would do that but that's the unique thing about him.

"He is unique and he is what he is and he brings an infectious excitement with him."

Robertson became the latest Kiwi coach to be questioned about the former All Black but he responded in his own unique way. Source: 1 NEWS

Robertson took over the Crusaders last season after coaching the Baby Blacks at the 2015 and 2016 Under 20 World Championships.

Previous coach Todd Blackadder guided the Crusaders to the playoffs in seven of his eight seasons at the helm after taking over from Robbie Deans in 2009, however the Canterbury franchise never won a title in his tenure despite two trips to the final in 2011 and 2014.

Since taking over, Robertson has posted a record of 33-3 in two Super Rugby seasons heading into Saturday's final at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

The game against the Lions, who they beat in the final last year in Johannesburg, kicks off at 7:30pm.

The All Blacks coach believes Razor has a good support crew around him too. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
All Blacks
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
02:19
It’s about this time of year we start wondering how much longer we have to endure winter's grip.

Watch: Dan Corbett forecasts what's in store for the Kiwi spring and summer

Winston Peters' time as Acting PM: How did he do?

Prominent Kiwi businessman Sir Owen Glenn claiming victory in multi-million dollar legal dispute with Eric Watson

Ebert Construction's collapse stokes fears of NZ's booming building and construction industry going bust

Two people dead after crash involving car and train near Palmerston North

All Blacks hope to see Dane Coles back in action by October - 'We've just got to be patient'

1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks

The All Blacks are hopeful injured hooker Dane Coles is nearing a return to the rugby field with a target of seeing him back in black posted for October.

Coach Steve Hansen named Coles in today's training squad ahead of the Rugby Championship with the intent of having "access" to him should he make a successful comeback from the knee and calf injuries that have sidelined him for the past nine months.

However, Hansen says they won't rush the 56-Test front rower, with plans in place to have him front for Wellington in the Mitre 10 Cup first before looking at games on the international stage.

"He's still not ready to play - we're thinking late September, early October.

"He will come back through the Mitre 10, and play various amounts of minutes there. Once he's had enough rugby, he'll come to us," Hansen said.

Hansen said there was no point rushing the process either.

"We just need to get him fit, he needs to get a bit more intensity into his training and that's going to take a wee while. We've just got to get him running fit so we can get the old Colsey back.

"We've just got to be patient - we're expecting to see him back on the park late September."

Wellington begin their provincial campaign on August 19 against Otago, meaning Coles could get as many as eight games under his belt before his projected All Blacks return.

Coach Steve Hansen said he picked the injured hooker so he could ‘access’ him when he’s ready. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
All Blacks