James Parsons watched the Lions 12 years ago as a teenage fan - and now he's about to face them as Blues captain

Andrew Saville 

1 NEWS Sport Presenter

When the Blues take the field against the British and Irish Lions tomorrow, captain James Parsons will fulfill an ambition he's had since he was a teenager in taking on the best of the Northern Hemisphere.

Having watched the 2005 series as a fan, James Parsons will take to the field against the team he watched as a teenager.
Source: 1 NEWS | Sky

The 30-year old was a teenager when the Lions last visited our shores back in 2005, in attendance in Christchurch as the All Blacks secured a 21-3 victory at the old Jade Stadium.

"Twelve years ago, I was watching in the stands as a fan," Parsons said.

"It was cold."

Parsons was lucky enough to catch up with the man that masterminded that win, Sir Graham Henry, at a chance meeting in an Auckland cafe this morning, with the legendary coach happy to give Parsons a few words of advice.

"He was saying he could see the excitement in my face, he just wished me well," he said.

James Parsons laughed at the idea of fronting the Blues’ challenge to the tourists tomorrow night.
Source: 1 NEWS

While Parsons and the Blues may struggle to contain their excitement before one of the biggest games of their club careers, the side are well aware of what they're up against.

"There's going to be a different intensity," said Parson.

"I don't think you're going to see anything drastically different in terms of rugby, but it's that intensity - and it's going to be relentless."

