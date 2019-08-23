TODAY |

James O'Connor ruled out of Wallabies clash with Uruguay due to corked muscle

AAP
The Wallabies have suffered their first notable injury of the Rugby World Cup, with James O'Connor ruled of Saturday's group match against Uruguay in Oita.

O'Connor, who was named on the reserves bench as outside back cover, has been replaced by Samu Kerevi.

An Australian team statement said the 29-year-old had suffered a corked muscle in training and "pulled up sore" this morning.

O'Connor and Kerevi were the starting midfield in the two opening matches against Fiji and Wales but were replaced this week by Matt Toomua and Tevita Kuridrani.

James O'Connor. Source: Photosport
