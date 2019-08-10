TODAY |

James O'Connor ready to face All Blacks, says Wallabies skipper

Having returned from international exile to the Wallabies' starting side, Australian James O'Connor is ready for another crack at the All Blacks in Perth tonight.

After breaking into the Wallabies' side as a teenager, O'Connor - now 29 - is making his case for a spot in Michael Cheika's World Cup squad, starting in the number 13 jersey tonight.

Speaking to Channel Ten, Wallabies captain Michael Hooper says that O'Connor has fitted seamlessly back into the Australian environment.

"[He has] a lot of natural talent, a lot of energy to get back on the field and play some good minutes," Hooper said.

"We're all very happy for him.

"In the time he's been back, I've been very impressed with his attitude on the field, off the field his application's been great. [It's] great reward for him."

The former wonderkid starts at centre in tonight's Perth clash. Source: Channel Ten
