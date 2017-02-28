TODAY |

James O'Connor available for Wallabies after signing with Reds

AAP
More From
Rugby

James O'Connor's Wallabies career may get a reboot as soon as this weekend with the star utility now available to play South Africa after signing a Super Rugby deal with Queensland.

O'Connor joined the Wallabies in Johannesburg to train this week but was not eligible for selection for Saturday's Rugby Championship clash without the deal.

The 29-year-old is believed to have signed a two-year deal with the Reds so is now available to add to his 44-Test career.

O'Connor became the youngest ever Super Rugby debutant at age 17 and the second youngest Wallaby in Australian rugby history at age 18, but his promising career went off track through a number of off-field incidents.

His last Test was in 2013 and he last played in Australia in 2015, when he spent a season with the Reds, before being released to shift his career to the UK.

With midfield ace Samu Kerevi signing to play in Japan after this year's World Cup, O'Connor is the perfect replacement in the young Queensland line-up.

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika is unlikely to select him to face the Springboks ahead of a number of proven performers within the squad.

However, he is now in the mix for this year's World Cup in Japan, after taking part in the 2011 edition.

Brisbane Global 10's Previews 9/2/17 Toulon Training at Easts Rugby Club , Brisbane Australia James O'Connor in action Photo : Jason O'Brien / www.photosport.nz
James O'Connor. Source: Photosport
More From
Rugby
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:30
Her acrobatic display had everyone wondering if she sustained an injury.
Hilary Barry tracks down fan whose leap for joy went viral after England's Cricket World Cup win
2
Coles said the squad will give Argentina the respect they deserve in the Rugby Championship opener.
Dane Coles determined not to be part of first All Blacks squad to lose to Pumas after 's***' 2016 loss to Ireland
3
Captain Laura Langman said the newcomers were "singing up a storm".
Silver Ferns won the match, but lost build-up in players' tunnel to rowdy Zimbabwe – 'We had nothing!'
4
Martin Guptill is cosoled by Chris Woakes. ICC Cricket World Cup FINAL. New Zealand Black Caps v England. Lord's Cricket Ground, England UK. Sunday 14 July 2019. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Australian bookie refunding bets on NZ taking World Cup, calls winning calculation an 'absolute disgrace'
5
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: England batsman Ben Stokes protests his innocence after a throw had deflected off him and gone for 4 overthrows during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England at Lord's Cricket Ground on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Stu Forster-IDI/IDI via Getty Images)
World Cup-winner Ben Stokes on fluky six: 'I said to Kane Williamson I'll be apologising for that for the rest of my life'
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:15
Wickliffe showed her speed, finishing and thieving skill in this morning's 28-13 win in San Diego.

Renee Wickliffe's hat-trick leads Black Ferns to Super Series win over England

Wallabies prop Taniela Tupou attacked, robbed in South Africa
Tepai Moeroa of the Eels celebrates after winning the match against the Rabbitohs during Day 2 of the NRL Auckland Nines Rugby League Tournament, Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Sunday 7 February 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

'Bring the Bledisloe back where it belongs' - Eels NRL player lists his goals after signing with Australian Rugby
1 NEWS

'Give ‘em a taste of Kiwi' - Kieran Read's hilarious sign off on All Blacks' message of support for Black Caps