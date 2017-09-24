James Lowe finishes off lethal counter attacking try as Tasman demolish Southland

Tasman have extended Southland's winless run in the national provincial championship with a comprehensive 50-17 cross-over win at Trafalgar Park in Nelson.

It was always going to be a mismatch, with Tasman sitting fourth on the premiership table while Southland are mired at the bottom of the championship after seven matches without a win.

Tasman were all business from the outset, running in eight tries to three.

Off the back of a solid set piece, they pressured Southland into a stream of handling errors and turnovers, capitalising with five first-half tries.

Former Wallabies flanker Pete Samu set the ball rolling after just over 60 seconds, with wingers Viliami Lolohea and James Lowe following in rapid succession as Tasman opened out a 21-0 lead after 13 minutes.

Mike Molloy crossed for Southland soon after, his try remaining unconverted before the Makos finished the half strongly with tries to Viliami Lolohea and lock Ethan Blackadder, son of former All Blacks skipper Todd.

Ahead 33-5 at half-time, Tasman lost their urgency at the restart, and Southland took advantage.

With better field position, and more front-foot ball, they created enough pressure for winger Aleki Morris to cross out wide after 51 minutes and No.8 Elliot Dixon to drive over as the hour mark neared.

The resurgence was short-lived, Tasman No.8 Jordan Taufua and second-five Alex Nankivell both adding to the scoreline to give the home team a 45-17 lead with 10 minutes remaining.