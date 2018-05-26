 

Jaguares secure sixth consecutive Super Rugby win, knock over Sharks

Associated Press

The Jaguares won their sixth match in a row, beating South Africa's Durban-based Sharks 29-13 at Buenos Aires this morning.

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 08: Tera Mtembu of the Sharks looks to tackle Ramiro Moyano of the Jaguares during the Super Rugby match between Cell C Sharks and Jaguares at Growthpoint Kings Park on April 08, 2017 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Tera Mtembu of the Sharks looks to tackle Ramiro Moyano of the Jaguares.

Source: Getty

Left wing Ramiro Moyano scored three tries on his return to the starting lineup.

Bautista Delguy clinched the match with a try in the 70th minute before Moyana added his third try in the final minute.

Sharks lock Ruan Botha was red-carded in the 73th minute for a dangerous tackle.

