Jaguares secure sixth consecutive Super Rugby win, knock over Sharks

Source:Associated Press
The Jaguares won their sixth match in a row, beating South Africa's Durban-based Sharks 29-13 at Buenos Aires this morning.
Tera Mtembu of the Sharks looks to tackle Ramiro Moyano of the Jaguares.
Source: Getty
Left wing Ramiro Moyano scored three tries on his return to the starting lineup.
Bautista Delguy clinched the match with a try in the 70th minute before Moyana added his third try in the final minute.
Sharks lock Ruan Botha was red-carded in the 73th minute for a dangerous tackle.
sport