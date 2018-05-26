Jaguares secure sixth consecutive Super Rugby win, knock over Sharks

The Jaguares won their sixth match in a row, beating South Africa's Durban-based Sharks 29-13 at Buenos Aires this morning.

Tera Mtembu of the Sharks looks to tackle Ramiro Moyano of the Jaguares. Source: Getty

Left wing Ramiro Moyano scored three tries on his return to the starting lineup.

Bautista Delguy clinched the match with a try in the 70th minute before Moyana added his third try in the final minute.