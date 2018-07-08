Jaguares seal spot in Super Rugby play-offs for first time ever despite loss to Bulls

Argentina's Jaguares qualified for the Super Rugby playoffs for the first time despite the end of their seven-match winning streak.

The Jaguares lost to the Bulls 43-34 at Loftus Versfeld and missed a chance to overtake the idle Lions for the South African conference lead. But the Sharks then lost to the Stormers 27-16 in

Cape Town in the last match of the 18th round, guaranteeing the Jaguares at least a wild-card berth in the playoffs.

Also, the New South Wales Waratahs clinched first place in the Australian conference, and New Zealand's Hurricanes, Chiefs, and Highlanders also ensured spots in the playoffs.

The eighth and last spot was up for grabs between the Melbourne Rebels and the Sharks, and possibly the ACT Brumbies.

The Jaguares, running from everywhere, were 19-0 up on the Bulls after 20 minutes. But by halftime, the Bulls led 21-19. Three more tries extended their lead to 43-29.