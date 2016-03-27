 

Jaguares rack up seventh straight win after first-ever victory over Stormers

The Jaguares played so badly for Pumas coach Daniel Hourcade that he resigned this month.

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - MARCH 26: Martin Landajo of Jaguares fights for the ball with Eben Etzebeth of Stormers during the 2016 Super Rugby match between Jaguares and Stormers at Jose Amalfitani Stadium on March 26, 2016 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by Gabriel Rossi/LatinContent/Getty Images)

Martin Landajo of the Jaguares fights for the ball with Eben Etzebeth of the Stormers.

As Pumas, they lost all three home tests, abysmally. But back under Mario Ledesma's care in Super Rugby, the Jaguares were everything they weren't as Pumas: Composed, smart, and lethal.

They handled the visiting Stormers 25-14 to beat the South African side for the first time, and rack up a seventh straight win, including six before the month-long international break.

Of the Jaguares lineup, 14 started for Argentina against Wales on June 9 and were crushed 23-10. The lineup changed little in a second loss to Wales and a thrashing from Scotland last weekend.

But against the Stormers, tries to winger Bautista Delguy and lock Guido Petti in the first 15 minutes for 15-0 gave the Jaguares control they never looked like relinquishing.

The Jaguares are threatening the Lions for the South African conference lead, and play the last two rounds in the republic.

