The Blues have crashed to a third straight loss in Super Rugby, falling 23-19 to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

After trading penalties early in the first half, the Jaguares were the first side to grab a try, with winger Ramiro Moyano the only player to cross over in the first half, the home side taking an 11-9 lead into the break.

Moyano grabbed a double in the second half, before a Julian Montoya effort late on sealed the win.

The Blues would grab a consolation effort from Dalton Papali'i late in the second half, but the damage was done, as the Jaguares claimed victory in front of their home fans.