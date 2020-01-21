TODAY |

Jacob Umaga called up by Eddie Jones for England internationals

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Jacob Umaga hopes it'll be second time lucky, after he was added to England's squad for their upcoming Tests this year.

Jacob Umaga. Source: Getty

The first-five was called up in January but was unable make his debut, something which he could do this weekend against Italy in Rome.

In fact, England can seal the Six Nations title in the Italian capital when the northern hemisphere tournament restarts.

Eddie Jones' men need a bonus point win and the Ireland vs France clash result to go their way if they're to lift the trophy.

Umaga will be backup to Owen Farrell, with George Ford absent through injury.

The Wasps' youngster is the son of former Samoan international Mike Umaga and the nephew former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga.

He is also related to the late Jerry Collins.

After the Six Nations, England later play four games in the Autumn Nations Cup.

New Zealand-born halfback Willie Heinz is also in the 36-man squad.

Rugby
Victor Waters
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Jacob Umaga called up by Eddie Jones for England internationals
2
Auckland lock Jack Whetton says his lifters 'wanted for attempted murder' after horror Eden Park fall
3
Former Auckland schoolboy prospect turned Storm star set to chase Wallabies dream following grand final win
4
Cowboys QB knocked out cold in sickening cheap shot
5
Silver Ferns squad named for England test series following historic win over NZ mens
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE

Lewis Hamilton surpasses Michael Schumacher with most career F1 wins

UK doctors demand free meals for vulnerable kids as Covid-19 fuels hunger

British police respond to tanker stopped in English Channel

Spain PM declares national state of emergency over outbreak