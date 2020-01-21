Jacob Umaga called up by Eddie Jones for England internationals

Jacob Umaga hopes it'll be second time lucky, after he was added to England's squad for their upcoming Tests this year.

Jacob Umaga. Source: Getty

The first-five was called up in January but was unable make his debut, something which he could do this weekend against Italy in Rome.

In fact, England can seal the Six Nations title in the Italian capital when the northern hemisphere tournament restarts.

Eddie Jones' men need a bonus point win and the Ireland vs France clash result to go their way if they're to lift the trophy.

Umaga will be backup to Owen Farrell, with George Ford absent through injury.

The Wasps' youngster is the son of former Samoan international Mike Umaga and the nephew former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga.

He is also related to the late Jerry Collins.

After the Six Nations, England later play four games in the Autumn Nations Cup.