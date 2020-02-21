Will Jack Goodhue's mullet be saved or shaved? Seven Sharp gets the inside scoop

The votes are in, but will All Black Jack Goodhue's iconic mullet stay or go?

Tonight the midfielder's on the field with the Crusaders, playing with his mullet for potentially the last time, ahead of this weekend's Mullet in the Park festival in Kerikeri.

He put the decision in the public's hands in the name of charity, raising much-needed cash for Northland's Bald Angels.

Speaking to Seven Sharp today, Goodhue revealed the results - the people have chosen and the mullet stays.

"It's what New Zealand wanted! It was a landslide by the end of it - I'm not surprised to be honest," he says.

The stylish haircut is the results of years of hard work and Goodhue was pensive thinking about its future.

"It's always there, it always supports me no matter what, whether I play well or play poorly, the mullet is always there and always there to support me," he says.

"That's the relationship I have for this mullet."