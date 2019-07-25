Jack Goodhue's hilarious explanation for lost voice: 'I've been hyping the boys up'

Having sat out of last week's trip to Argentina, All Blacks centre Jack Goodhue is clearly loving his time back in camp, fronting media with no voice in Wellington this morning.

Goodhue, 24, was one of the All Blacks' Crusaders contingent that stayed at home for last week's trip to Buenos Aires, reuniting with the rest of the squad in Wellington.

Appearing alongside Rieko Ioane, Goodhue was quick to have to hold his hand up for his lack of a voice, saying: "I lost my voice getting a bit of hype for the boys on Tuesday."

Teammate Rieko Ioane then asked "Were you screaming at them?"

"I was hyping the boys up, but then also all the chat with the boys, catching up with you, takes a toll on my voice."