TODAY |

Jack Goodhue wary of challenge coming from Aussie clubs - 'They're just playing very good footy'

AAP
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
Australia

All Blacks star back Jack Goodhue says Jordan Petaia typifies the electric rugby that the Queensland Reds seem to be all about this season.

Two of the most talented outside centres in Super Rugby square off when the Crusaders visit the revitalised Reds in Brisbane on Saturday.

Goodhue has virtually entrenched himself as the starting All Blacks No.13 after a superb rookie Test season, with most interest now surrounding who will partner him in the midfield at the World Cup.

The 23-year-old has seen enough from Petaia, five years his junior, to suggest he has a top-flight rival over coming seasons.

Glimpses of talent from Brisbane State High School talent Petaia last season meshed into a brilliant attacking display in Queensland's opening 36-31 loss to the Highlanders in Dunedin last week.

Petaia beat defenders and used his pace on several occasions, forming what shapes as a lethal partnership with Reds skipper Samu Kerevi.

"I think he's got really good speed, good skills," Goodhue said of Petaia.

"For a young guy, he seems to read the play really well and I think he's going to go from strength to strength this season.

"(The Reds) have got a bit of razzle and they're here to play. Arguably they played better than the Highlanders."

The defending champion Crusaders have opened with wins over the Blues and Hurricanes and are the standout performers among some mixed early-season showings from the Kiwi teams.

Goodhue added to the trans-Tasman sentiment that Australia's teams are improved in 2019, pointing to the Chiefs' 54-17 humbling in Canberra last week.

"For the Brumbies to do that to the Chiefs, I'd have to say something's changed. They're just playing very good footy at the moment," he said.

Double title-winning Crusaders coach Scott Robertson admired Reds coach Brad Thorn's willingness to patiently build a team and a style, even if it meant overhauling entrenched methods and shedding stars such as Quade Cooper.

"They can play, you could see the difference in them already from a year ago," Robertson said.

"It always takes two or three years to get established as a coach, especially when there is so much change with what Brad has done."

The Crusaders youngster has impressed his senior teammates in Super Rugby.
Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
Rugby
Crusaders
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill WIlliams offloads. New Zealand All Blacks v Samoa test match rugby union. Pasifika Challenge. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 16 June 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
All Blacks move one step closer to new 12-team World League rugby tournament, competition leaves Pacific Island nations out
2
Wagner finished with 5-47 with the ball as Bangladesh were bowled all out for 234 runs in Hamilton.
Neil Wagner and Black Caps dominate Bangladesh on day one of first Test
3
The first NZ para-climber to go to world champs last year, she has recently had a below-the-knee amputation.
Kiwi para-climber Rachel Maia undergoes life changing amputation, keen to still compete
4
Ryan Crotty of the Crusaders during a Super Rugby match against the Hurricanes in Christchurch. , at Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 23rd February 2019.Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Crusaders make several changes, Ryan Crotty left out for upcoming Reds clash
5
Motorcross.
'An absolutely beautiful young person' - motorcross community mourns death of teen who died from injuries in event
MORE FROM
Rugby
MORE
00:49
CCTV captured the boys, believed to be stepbrothers, walking along the street towards the Ross River.

'Heart-breaking beyond words' - Family, friends devastated after young brothers perish in Townsville river
Kalyn Ponga and Billy Slater

'He is a fair lump of a young fella' - Former Origin captain backs Kalyn Ponga to start for Maroons in 2019
00:48
The Chiefs were pummelled in Canberra 54-17 last Saturday.

Chiefs veteran Stephen Donald says Brumbies thrashing 'a good wake-up call'

Snake on a plane - Scottish grandmother shocked to find hitchhiker in her luggage on trip home from Queensland