Jack Goodhue re-signs with New Zealand Rugby until after 2023 World Cup

Source:  1 NEWS

Jack Goodhue has committed his immediate future to the All Blacks, re-signing with New Zealand Rugby.

The new deal will see the All Blacks centre remain in NZ until after the 2023 World Cup. Source: SKY

The Crusaders midfielder has signed on for another three years, keeping him in New Zealand until the 2023 World Cup in France.

Goodhue says he's grateful for the opportunity to represent not only New Zealand but also the Crusaders and the Northland Taniwha in provincial rugby.

"It's an awesome opportunity. Of course, I love playing rugby in New Zealand. Love representing my province at home in Northland, playing for the Crusaders and whatever rugby I can for New Zealand. It's awesome."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says the team's midfield positions are in safe hands.

 "It's fantastic news that Jack has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby for three more years. He's grown immensely as a player since coming into our group in 2017 and has some real international experience under his belt which will serve him well in the future. He's also a growing leader in our team and we look forward to seeing how his influence grows both on and of field over the next few years."

