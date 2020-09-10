Jack Goodhue re-signs with New Zealand Rugby until after 2023 World Cup

Jack Goodhue has committed his immediate future to the All Blacks, re-signing with New Zealand Rugby.

The Crusaders midfielder has signed on for another three years, keeping him in New Zealand until the 2023 World Cup in France.

Goodhue says he's grateful for the opportunity to represent not only New Zealand but also the Crusaders and the Northland Taniwha in provincial rugby.

"It's an awesome opportunity. Of course, I love playing rugby in New Zealand. Love representing my province at home in Northland, playing for the Crusaders and whatever rugby I can for New Zealand. It's awesome."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster says the team's midfield positions are in safe hands.