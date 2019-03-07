Jack Goodhue - the next long-term All Blacks captain?

He may only have have seven Tests to his name, but Jack Goodhue is one critic's pick to take over as the next long-term All Blacks captain after Kieran Read departs later this year.

Kiwi commentator Mark Watson told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning he thinks the 23-year-old has what it takes to lead the national side.

"When you look through it, a future All Black captain to me is Jack Goodhue in the midfield," Watson said.

"Now, people will go, 'you can't captain the All Blacks from the midfield,' but we've seen it with Tana Umaga, I think we saw it with Conrad Smith briefly.

"He's a quality, young man - he's at [about] 10 Tests now but you talk to people and it's like he's played 50 or 60."

The debate over who will take over the leading the All Blacks comes after Read announced yesterday he will depart New Zealand rugby at the end of this year to play in Japan.

Watson said another top candidate to fill Read's boots after this year's World Cup would be Sam Whitelock, but perhaps only as an "interim" skipper.

"That's if Sam Whitelock decides that he wants to continue in the All Blacks jersey," Watson said.

"He's a player who has played 100 Tests as well."

Watson said there is much less debate over who will fill the role of No.8 in the national side.