Jack Goodhue leaves reporters in fits of giggles after saying he's been 'betrayed' by All Blacks mullet club

All Blacks centre Jack Goodhue had reporters laughing after saying he felt "betrayed" by other members of the All Blacks mullet club.

The Crusaders star appears to be the last man standing, with the likes of Sam Cane, Brodie Retallick, Beauden and Jordie Barrett, and Liam Squire all getting the chop.

Read more: Inside the All Blacks' mullet movement: Retallick and Squire's new club

Goodhue was asked by a reporter during a news conference in Wellington ahead of tomorrow night's Springboks Test if he felt abandoned by his club-mates.

"Betrayed is the better word to use," he dead-panned. "Let's not talk about it."

He then light-heartedly asked the team's media minder to remove a reporter after they appeared to suggest they weren't a fan of the mullet.

It's fair to say fellow back Rieko Ioane isn't impressed with Goodhue's hair either, muttering "disgusting" under his breath when the issue was raised.

One person who may be a fan of Goodhue's locks is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who according to the rugby player, anyway, was complimentary when they met in the Beehive. 

