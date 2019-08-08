TODAY |

Jacinda Ardern, 100 former All Blacks among those to attend Sir Brian Lochore’s funeral in Masterton

Between 3,500 and 5,000 people are expected to farewell All Blacks great Sir Brian Lochore later today at his funeral service in Masterton.

1 NEWS has learned among them will be Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as well as around 100 former All Blacks.

Sir Brian died on Saturday after he was diagnosed with bowel cancer earlier this year, leading to tributes from all around the world from both the rugby community and wider public for the former All Blacks captain and 1987 Rugby World Cup-winning coach.

In Perth ahead of their Bledisloe Test on Saturday, assistant coach Ian Foster revealed the All Blacks will be represented by mental skills coach Gilbert Enoka after Sir Brian had told them he didn't want to affect their preparations.

"As a group, and we've worked it through… to be fair BJ's had an influence on that himself, before he passed away," Foster said.

"He (Sir Brian) was almost apologetic that he was going to disrupt our week."

"He's a very special human being. Forget about a rugby man, he's a very special human being. There's a massive sense of loss in the team. Even for those who didn't know him, you kind of feel like you did."

Today's service will take place at Memorial Park at 1pm.

Organisers have asked those wishing to attend to arrive early to ensure the farewell goes smoothly.

Sir Brian's funeral will be lived streamed here on 1 NEWS NOW from 1pm today.

Up to 5,000 people are expected to attend the All Blacks great's farewell today. Source: Breakfast
