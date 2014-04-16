 

'Izzy is probably the best in the world' - Wallabies' Bernard Foley backs Folau against All Blacks

Source:

AAP

Wallabies' five-eighth Bernard Foley will keep backing the aerial ability of high-flying fullback Israel Folau, even against the mighty All Blacks.

Wallabies winger Israel Folau celebrates.

Source: Photosport

Foley's cross-field kicks have proved a fruitful source of tryscoring opportunities for Waratahs and Wallabies teammate Folau in recent weeks.

He's set to persevere with the tactic against New Zealand in the upcoming Rugby Championship, though the world champions are renowned for pouncing on the smallest opposition error deep in their own half and going the length of the field to score.

"I think we back our personnel better," Foley said.

"I think Izzy is probably the best in the world in the aerial battles.

"The All Blacks, we'll address that when the time comes.

"But at the moment it's something that we're using and it's worked well for us, so it's something we'll be looking to use in the future."

Foley's precise kicking got the endorsement of Waratahs and Wallabies' teammate Ned Hanigan in a rapid-fire piece of banter between the two men.

"He's got pinpoint accuracy," Hanigan said.

"Exactly right!," Foley quipped.

"Nothing to worry about," Hanigan added.

New Wallabies blindside flanker Hanigan got his first start as a second rower for the Waratahs in last Saturday's loss to the Jaguares.

Although he was considered primarily as a lock at the start of the season, Hanigan prospered in the No.6 jersey after being switched to blindside flanker by Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson following an injury to Jack Dempsey.

"I probably prefer six, it's a bit loose and it gives your ears a bit of a rest," Hanigan said.

"But being in tighter, you get a few more ball carries and eye gouges in the maul, so it's all good fun.

"Each position comes with a fair bit of enjoyment for me."

All Blacks

